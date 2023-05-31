Grimes, who described herself as an "AI popstar" recently on social media, is reportedly one of the people to have signed a statement warning of its risks to humanity.

The singer signed the message from Center For AI Safety (CAIS) delving into the potential dangers of AI, according to Ars Technica.

OpenAI and DeepMind’s executives also signed the message, which read: “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”

A CAIS press release also stated that it wanted to “put guardrails in place and set up institutions so that AI risks don’t catch us off guard.”

“We need to be having the conversations that nuclear scientists were having before the creation of the atomic bomb,” Dan Hendrycks, CAIS’ director, also said.

Grimes has been vocal in her support for the use of AI among her fan base recently, even sharing a how-to guide that helps people use her voice to create AI songs.

The singer, real name Claire Elise Boucher, offered fans a chance to not only create their own music but to earn 50/50 royalties by distributing it.

Writing on the singer said: “Grimes is now open source and self replicating.”

Her Twitter bio also currently reads: “Self-replicating A.I. Popstar for the Martian Ministry of Propaganda.”

