The iconic hard rock bandGuns N' Roses are suing a Texasgun store over fears fans think the store has something to do with them.



The lawsuit - filed by the band's lead vocalist Axl Rose and co - accuses the online shop "Texas Guns and Roses" of making consumers believe the store "was connected or associated with, or licensed by, GNR."

Jersey Village Florist operates the Texas Guns and Roses online store. It sells not just guns but small amounts of roses, which the lawsuit claims is done to try and make light of the "wholesale appropriation" of the band's trademark.

The band are looking out for an undisclosed amount of damages and for the store to come up with a new name.

Court documents also state that Guns N' Roses sent the store a cease and desist letter in 2019, but the store still used the band's likeness "prestige and fame" without "consent," "approval," or licensing agreement.

The document further explains that the band "espouses political views related to the regulation and control of firearms and weapons on the website that may be polarising to many US consumers."

David L Clark, the attorney for Texas Guns and Roses, told City News Service that there is no confusion between the band and the store and that this is the band's way of running "up costs" to "burn" them out.

He also said that the gun store has "metal safes for guns and flowers" for sale and has a website that doesn't cause confusion, preventing assumed affiliation.

Elsewhere, Guns N'Roses are gearing up to headline British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park for the first time on 30 June 2023.

Indy100 reached out to a representative for Guns N'Roses via email.

