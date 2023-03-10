Hailey Bieber's stylist doubles down after saying he 'hates Selena Gomez'

A stylist associated with Hailey Bieber has stood by his statement that he "hates Selena Gomez".

In an Instagram Story on his now-private account, Von Ford wrote: "I hate Selena Gomez." The platform reportedly removed the story, according to the stylist, who shared a screenshot of the Instagram notice saying it went against their community guidelines.

His follow-up slide reiterated: "I said what I said!"

Von Ford is said to have worked with Bieber amongst many other celebrity clients, according to Buzzfeed, who claims Von had his work with Bieber shared on the account.

She was also reportedly listed as one of his clients on his official website. That particular paragraph has since been removed from his 'About' section.

It comes after a speculated feud between Bieber and Gomez, which appeared to start over laminated eyebrows.

For the blissfully unaware, Gomez took to TikTok last month, joking that she had "accidentally laminated" her brows too much. A little later, Kylie Jenner shared a selfie with the text "this was an accident???"

Jenner then followed up with a screenshot of a FaceTime call between her and Bieber, with the pair zooming in on their eyebrows.

Inevitably, the internet spiralled and theorised the strange, coincidental timing of the posts were "mean girl" digs towards Gomez.

Jenner later patched things up by responding to a viral TikTok, claiming the theories were "reaching".

"No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! You guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly," she wrote, to which Gomez agreed: "Agreed @kyliejenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

Indy100 reached out to Von Ford for comment.

