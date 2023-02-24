The Selena Gomez eyebrow drama explained as star leaves social media

Selena Gomez has announced she's temporarily parting ways with social media, saying she's "too old for this."

During a TikTok live stream, the actress said she'll be "taking a second from social media because this is a little silly."

"I'm 30 and too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner than later," she continued. "I'm just gonna take a break from everything."

It comes after social media users accused Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber for being "mean girls" after their coincidental timing of posts speculated to be towards Gomez.

It all started when Gomez innocently posted footage of herself saying she "accidentally laminated [her eyebrows] too much."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Shortly after, Jenner posted a selfie with "this was an accident???" written over her eyebrows. She then uploaded another Instagram Story on a FaceTime call with her pal Bieber with a close-up of their eyebrows.

TikTokers speculated the posts were a dig at Gomez, but Jenner was quick to shut rumours down, writing: "this is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! You guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly."

Gomez responded: "Agreed @kyliejenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"





@devotedly.yours Replying to @happy_mama3 Selena Gomez is a such a kind soul and I love that she will never get involved in the petty drama 👑 #kyliejenner #haileybieber









Things got messier when the former Disney star commented on resurfaced footage of Bieber appearing to shade Taylor Swift, one of Gomez's best friends.

In the clip, Method Man teases a rap battle "full of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift’s last album", to which Bieber rolls her eyes and pretends to gag.

The video’s caption claimed that the model was a "mean girl".

Before deactivating her account, Gomez responded: "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game."





@duckcopycat0 Esto es Hailey 🐍 Bieber🐍🦆🐀 #haileybieber #taylorswift #obssessed #selenator #selenators #jelena #haileycopycat #exposing #rarebeautyblush #jaileyisfake #taylena #haileyisobsessedwithselena #haileyduck #kyliejenner #haileycopyselena #rarebeauty #swiftie #cardigantrend #haileycopysel #selenagomez #selenator #cancelhaileybieber #exposinghaileybaldwin #taylorsversion #haileyduckwin









The singer previously opened up to Vanity Fair about her relationship with social media, where she said her team posted for her.

"People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed," she told the outlet. "They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety. I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time."





She continued: "The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile. There are wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories.

"But usually that’s filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging."



Indy100 reached out to Hailey Bieber's rep for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.