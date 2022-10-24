If the UK preparing to welcome its third prime minister in two months wasn’t ridiculous enough for you, an appearance from quirky comedian Harry Hill on BBC Breakfast on Monday amid the inexplicable crisis in the Conservative Party should do it.
The TV Burp star sat on the red sofa to talk to presenter Victoria Fritz and promote his first solo tour in 10 years, Pedigree Fun. He was also accompanied by his puppet “son”, Gary.
The interview, which lasted around eight minutes, began with Hill sniffing the sofa, before being asked about the current political situation and what his plans were after the tour finishes in January.
“I do Junior Bake Off, have you seen that,” replied Hill, who paused for a moment for Fritz to respond before adding “no, she hasn’t.”
Fritz ended up concluding the interview by saying it had "been a long day already".
Awkward.
And soon enough, people took to Twitter to describe the conversation as “bizarre” or “painful” to watch:
Others, meanwhile, have rushed to Hill’s defence, backing his unusual comedic style:
It isn’t the first time that a comedian has caught the BBC off-guard, after prankster Joe Lycett pretended to be “very right-wing” on an episode of Sunday with Laura Kuenssbergby applauding an interview given by then-Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss.
“I thought she gave great, clear answers. I know exactly what she’s up to,” Lycett said, obviously without a single hint of sarcasm whatsoever.
In this instance, we see some like Harry Hill, and some don’t – but which is better?
There’s only one way to find out…
