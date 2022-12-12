Last week, the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary landed on the streaming platform.

In the first three of the six-episode docuseries, the couple opened up about how they met and where they had their first dates.

The episodes also covered the time news of their relationship broke and ended around the time of their wedding, with more details from that time to be featured in the upcoming final three episodes which air on Thursday 15 December.

While so far there have been fewer accusations levelled at the royal family than many may have predicted, some royal experts believe the documentary will leave the couple unwelcome in the United Kingdom from now on.

Royal author Tom Bower told Page Six: “I can’t imagine they’ll be welcome. I don’t think Harry will ever be welcome back in England.”

Bower added he doesn’t expect Prince Harry and Markle to be on the guestlist for the coronation of King Charles III, due to be held on 6 May next year.

He continued: “I think he’s [Prince Harry] just cutting himself off from it all. You know, he is turning himself into an outcast, and I don’t think anyone’s going to be looking to — to see if he’s welcome here. And … with her, she’s finished now for sure. And he’s on the verge of being finished.”

Bower also claimed that Charles “hates” confrontation, but believes that Harry may have gone too far this time.

“Charles hates confrontation … That’s why he said in his first television interview address after the Queen died, ‘Harry and Meghan, we send our love,’” Bower said. “But, you know, the love has been spurned.”

It will be interesting to see if any specific accusations against the royal family arise in the final three episodes.

