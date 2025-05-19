Harry Styles slides into a fan's DMs for the most wholesome reason

A Harry Styles fan got a shock when she saw that the pop star sent her a direct message on Instagram, coming through to deliver his promise to her.

Back in March, Jess and her boyfriend Ted were in Rome on holiday, and as the couple were taking in the city sights on a duo bike, they just so happened to spot Styles, who was walking around in the Italian capital.

The pair managed to snap a selfie with the 'As It Was' singer, and he gave the camera a thumbs up.

But that wasn't all, as Styles then proceeded to take a picture of the couple on his own digital camera.

"Harry was genuinely lovely, and after being a fan since One Direction were on X Factor, it was surreal to meet him!" Jess told Indy100 via message.

Fast forward a few months, and Jess gave the update we were all hoping for... Harry Styles contacted her.

"Guys. Wtf. Harry Styles sent the picture," Jess shared in her latest TikTok posted two days ago, where she appeared stunned by the latest development.

In the caption, she added, "message request from Harry Styles is ridiculous".





At the end of the video, Jess shared a screenshot of the message she received from Styles.

"As promised, hope you guys had a great trip. H," the message read from Watermelon Sugar singer's blue-ticked official Instagram account, with the heartwarming snap of a smiling Jess and Ted posing for the camera on their duo bike.

Jess's video has gone viral with over 2.2 million views, and Harry fans in the comments section were amused at the singer's apparent side quest as a photographer.

One person said: "Taking over 2 months to develop a roll of film…. he’s just like me fr."

"What cracks me up is that he [Harry] behaves like a random Roman citizen 99 per cent of the time," a second person quipped.

A third person wrote: "Just imagine THE harry styles sending a dm of a picture HE took of you."

"You never have to worry about an icebreaker task again," a fourth person commented.

Elsewhere, Harry Styles ran the Tokyo Marathon in a really impressive time, and hundreds attend Harry Styles lookalike contest to celebrate ‘London legend’.

