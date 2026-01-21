What does ‘Aperture’ mean? The name of Harry Styles’ new single explained

Harry Styles has announced his new single Aperture is coming out this Friday, marking his first music release in four years.

Last week, the British singer shared news of his fourth studio album titled Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. which is set to be released on March 6.

Hints of a new music era from Styles first began when a series of cryptic posters appeared across major cities around the world that included a crowd of people accompanied by the statement, "WE BELONG TOGETHER", along with his website displaying the same message and footage of a crowd.

A photo Styles posted of himself to announce the news of his new single 'Aperture' Instagram/harrystyles

This new music comes after his last album, Harry's House, in 2022, which went on to win Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys.

What does 'Aperture' mean?

Following his single announcement, it has led some to question what the word "Aperture" means (unless you're a photographer).

There are two definitions for "Aperture," the first being "an opening or open space" and the second, "the opening in a photographic lens that admits the light," according to Merriam-Webster.

Aperture Easter eggs

YouTube/harrystyles

Since then, fans have noticed a number of Easter eggs Styles has dropped about Aperture.

The first being in the “Forever, Forever” eight-minute video he released last month, where he played an unreleased piano instrumental and the video began with a fan holding out their phone camera, with a particular focues on the device's three lenses, and when we get a shot of Styles at the piano, the light is hitting him in a particular way.

Of course, we have to mention the webelongtogether.co website that appeared, along with cryptic posters that appeared around the world earlier this month - both of which had an image of a crowd. Meanwhile, some of the digital billboards had the tagline “Let the Light In.”

Then there's the merchandise. On Styles' website, there is a includes a limited edition camera box set, which features a film camera, fanny pack, and CD. Sadly, it has sold out, but between the film camera and the single title Aperture, there appears to be an emphasis on photography in this era...

Fans react to the new single news - and lucky ones have already had a first listen

Upon news of Styles' upcoming single Aperture, fans have been sharing their reactions on social media, and some lucky ones even got the chance to hear Aperture as it was available to listen to at select record stores around the world.

One person wrote, "Me immediately after Harry’s announcement, googling what aperture even means."









"Idk what the f*** aperture means but it sounds like a Grammy-winning song to me," a second person wrote.









A third person added, "'Aperture' already sounds SOTY and ROTY to me."









"Aperture means opening, so is it gonna be the 1st track on the album ??" a fourth person commented.













A fifth person posted, "Harries explaining aperture."





"OH MY F***ING GODDDDDD APERTURE IS SO GOOD," someone else added.









Another person described what the single sounded like after getting a chance to listen to it.

