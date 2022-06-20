Social media are praising Harry Styles for helping a man come out as gay at his Wembley gig over the weekend.

A sign reading "From Ono To Wembley: Help Me Come Out” caught the attention of the chart-topping singer, who paused the show to help him come out.



"So you’d like the people of Wembley to bring you out?” he asked while holding the sign and taking an LGBT+ flag from the audience.



Urging the packed-out stadium to “make some noise”, the former One Direction singer said: “When this flag goes above my head, you are officially out.”

“I think that’s how it works,” he joked. “When this flag goes over the head, you’re officially gay, my boy.”

The singer built suspense in the audience, which prompted a wave of "ooh's" and "ahhh's" before finally waving the pride flag above his head. He then declared the fan a "free man."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Wait, this made me so happy," said one fan, while a second called the clip "iconic."

This isn't the first time the 28-year-old has shown his on-stage support for the LGBT+ community. In November, Styles helped a shy fan come out to her mother at a concert in Milwaukee.

Standing near the stage, McKinley McConnell caught the singer’s attention with her large banner that read: “My mom is in section 201. Help me come out??”



“Lisa, she’s gay!” he shouted as the crowd erupted into cheers, leaving the pair overcome with emotion.

“Harry and my mom both mean so much to me. To be able to share this moment it’s literally indescribable,” Mckinley told The Independent.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.







