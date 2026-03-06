Who is Carla in the Harry Styles's track 'Carla's Song'?

Harry Styles's new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. has dropped - and there's one song that has fans wondering who the singer is referring to.

This would be the final song on the album, track 12 titled "Carla's Song", which has left viewers questioning the identity of Carla.

Well, now we don't have to speculate as Styles shared how the song came to be in a recent Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe and the meaning behind the track title.

Before jumping to conclusions, no, she isn't a romantic partner or lover, but rather she's a friend of his.

"Carla kind of just became, in so many ways, the most important part of the record to me," the singer explained.

As for the song itself, Styles noted how it "answered so many questions" regarding his purpose behind making music and that "there was a time when you heard a song for the first time that made you want to touch music, in some way."

More specifically, Styles shared a memory he had where he was hanging out with his friend group (including Carla) at someone’s house before an afterparty. That's where Carla said she just discovered Paul Simon.

Now, as a fan himself, Styles recalled listening to Simon & Garfunkel growing up, "When I lived in a pub a little bit when I was younger, there was like a four-CD changer that I think the 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' record was in the whole time I lived there," he described.

That's when he decided to play 'Bridge Over Troubled Water,' as he thought Carla might like it - a moment that became pivotal for them both.

"Watching her listen to it, having never heard that song, felt like I was just watching someone see or something, or discover magic,’ Harry explained ‘There was something in that moment that reminded me of, by making music, what you’re investing in, and it’s songs that go so beyond our lifetime."

In 'Carla’s Song,' Styles references this particular moment in the lyrics: "There is a bridge that leads to troubled waters/ If you know, then you know/ If you don’t, then you don’t/ It’s heavenly from your head to your toes/ Saw the light and the gold that you discover."

Following this, Styles then played Carla his favourite Simon & Garfunkel tune, 'Kathy's Song', for Carla, which in turn became the inspiration behind his song title 'Carla's Song'.

"Maybe someone hears a song of yours and goes, 'This song’s going to be in my life forever.' That is kind of it. Like, that is enough. And I don’t ask for any more than that, really," Styles told Lowe.

