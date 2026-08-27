Harry Styles performed his first New York show on his 'Together, Together' tour in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night (August 26), where he appeared to give his setlist a refresh.

His US leg of the tour comes after he performed 10 dates in Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena and a recording breaking 12 shows at London's Wembley Stadium from May to July.

The singer released his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally back in March.

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Styles is set to tour from May to December 2026 , with 50 stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Here is the new setlist list from Styles's first performance on his 30-night run at Madison Square Garden:

Dance No More (KATDO) Carolina (Harry Styles) Music For a Sushi Restaurant (Harry's House) Cinema (Harry's House) Adore You (Fine Line) Watermelon Sugar (Fine Line) Taste Back (KATDO) Sweet Creature (Harry Styles) The Waiting Game (KATDO) Satellite (Harry's House) Are You Listening Yet? (KATDO) Ready, Steady, Go! (KATDO) Pop (KATDO) Season 2 Weight Loss (KATDO) Kiwi (Harry Styles) American Girls (KATDO) As It Was (Harry's House) Carla's Song (KATDO) Coming Up Roses (KATDO) Sign of the Times (Harry Styles)

In between 'Coming Up Roses' and 'Sign of the Times,' the song 'I Will Always Love You' played over the speakers as a tribute to music icon Dolly Parton who passed away this week at the age of 80.

Altogether, Styles sings 10 songs from his latest album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., 4 songs from Harry's House, 2 songs from Fine Line, 4 songs from Harry Styles.

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