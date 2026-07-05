Harry Styles pays heartfelt tribute to One Direction during final Wembley show

Harry Styles ended his record-breaking 12-night Wembley run with a heartfelt tribute to his former One Direction bandmates – and fans can't stop talking about it.

As the London leg of his sold-out Together, Together tour wrapped up on Saturday (4 July), Styles took a moment to reflect on the journey that began on The X Factor in 2010, when he was placed into what would become one of the biggest boybands in the world.

"I wouldn’t be on this stage if it wasn’t for four friends of mine that were a massive part of this journey," he shared with fans.

"I wanna thank Niall, Louis, Zayn and my dear friend Liam for these nights and everything that I learned in this time, the friendship, everything… None of this would be possible, I wouldn’t be here without you, thank you so much."

Unsurprisingly, the touching moment soon made its way online, where fans praised Styles for taking the time to acknowledge his One Direction bandmates during one of the biggest moments of his solo career.

One person wrote: "I am not okay, Wembley was not ready for that emotional damage."

Another penned: "12 sold out Wembley shows and he still made space to name his 4 brothers. That's not just gratitude, it's remembering who stood with him before the world knew his name. The "dear Liam" hit differently."

A third added: "That dedication shows the bond still runs deep. Harry making sure those names are part of his biggest moments."

The heartfelt tributes didn't stop there.

Styles' sister, Gemma, also made a surprise appearance on stage during the final Wembley show, sharing an emotional message with her brother.

"I don’t think of you as this at all in day-to-day life," she told Styles. "I think of you as a brother and an uncle and a best friend. And seeing the incredible community that has formed around you is just indescribable, really."

She continued: "Thank you to everyone who has been there with you over the last 12 nights and the last 16 years."

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