Harry Styles excited fans by announcing on March 23 his new albumHarry's House - and Joni Mitchell has shown some love for the title.

This will be the 28-year-old's third solo studio album and is set to be released on May 20th, and after the announcement Mitchell chimed in sharing her reaction to news of Styles' latest project.

"Love the title," she wrote in a quote tweet sharing the Watermelon Sugar singer's album artwork which shows Styles standing in an upside-down room.

Mitchell's love for the album name probably has something to do with the fact that she has a song called: Harry’s House/Centerpiece on her 1975 album The Hissing of Summer Lawns.

The song "tells the story of a failing marriage where shallow financial and materialistic pursuits hide growing emotional dissatisfaction. The jazz standard Centerpiece by Harry “Sweets” Edison and Jon Hendricks is sung as a counterpoint," according to Genius.

Styles is a self-confessed fan of Canadian singer-songwriter, having noted Mitchell as an influence on Fine Line track, “Canyon Moon,” which he told Rolling Stone, how he was "in a big Joni hole" when he was creating the song.

He's even covered her classic, Big Yellow Taxi on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 - so as well as the new album referencing his own name, it appears Styles is paying homage to Mitchell.





After giving her stamp of approval on Harry's album name, she then went on to tweet lyrics from the verse first of Harry’s House/Centerpiece.

The interaction between the popular singers has delighted fans who are desperate to hear the songs from Harry's House.





























Some have questioned whether Mitchell and Styles are hinting at a potential collaboration or possibly Styles covering one of Mitchell's songs - perhaps on the new album?













To announce his new album, Styles revealed the cover artwork along with a 40-second trailer which shows him inside a theater stage as he walks onto the stage, giving a smile at the camera while the outline of a yellow house is lifted up above him.

Before the project was confirmed, eager fans noticed Styles had begun to follow social media accounts called "You Are Home" and came across a website YouAreHome.co, that had a beige door that opened with a different image each day and this then changed to show the album artwork after the announcement.

Harry's House will be released on May 20th, and Styles kicks off the European leg of his stadium tour on June 11 in Glasgow.

