Harry Styles's Rolling Stone cover has dropped and it's already causing a stir.

The publication released an image of their October/ November issue with the star on the cover and it immediately went viral on Twitter.

At the time of writing it has had some 11,700 likes and 2,870 retweets.

But it has not been without its controversy.

While many people were besides themselves with excitement:

Some people disagreed with the publication labelling him the "King of Pop", as that was what the late Michael Jackson was known as to many.

In his interview with the publication, Styles talked about his recent shows, his relationship with Olivia Wilde, his pivot to acting, as well as how therapy has helped him process his fame.

On fame and being known, he said: “If you make your life about the fact that you can’t go anywhere and everything has to be a big deal, then that’s what your life becomes,” he says. “Now, in London, I walk everywhere. It’s hard to stumble across things and restaurants and places and stuff if you’re just driving everywhere, and it’s just not that fun.”

He also hinted at future music. “I’m always writing,” he said. He and his collaborators are already throwing around ideas. “I think all of us are so excited to get back to it, which feels insane because we’ve just put an album out."

