The Don't Worry Darling drama has taken yet another turn – and this time, fans are trying to figure out whether Harry Styles spat at co-star Chris Pine.

The cast took to the red carpet at Venice Film Festival before heading to their seats, with Pine seated between Styles and his girlfriend and director of the film, Olivia Wilde.

In the viral footage that's garnered millions of views, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer unfolds his chair next to Pine, who is applauding. As Styles sits, Pine stops and looks at the floor, appearing amused.

While there was no visible spit in the footage, fans were sent into a frenzy with their own speculations.

"I can’t unsee it," one said before adding: "Someone pointed out at :04 that Harry spits on Chris which is why Chris looks down and stops clapping."

"My mind is stuck on the very real possibility that Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine I can’t stop rewinding the tape," another tweeted.

A third joked: "I’ve decided to believe that Harry Styles spit at Chris Pine in front of hundreds of people. As a little treat for myself."

Others, however, believe there's no way the star would do such a thing – given they're surrounded by a media storm, with thousands of people watching.

"Do people SERIOUSLY think that harry would’ve actually SPIT on Chris, with full knowledge that he was surrounded by cameras?? i mean he wouldn’t do it in private either, he has class, however, he’s obviously not gonna do it when there are a million cameras around pls use ur brains," one said.

Don’t Worry Darling is out in cinemas on 23 September.

Indy100 reached out to Harry Styles' rep for comment.

