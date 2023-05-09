Hasbulla arrested in Russia for 'unbridled wedding fun'

Social media personality Hasbulla Magomedov has been arrested in Russia for driving offences committed after a wedding celebration.

20-year-old Hasbulla is from Russia and was arrested in his native Dagestan, a Republic of Russia, in an incident involving a group of his friends celebrating a wedding.

According to reports, Hasbulla and friends blocked a main road in order to do doughnuts. Since his arrest, Hasbulla apologised for the incident on social media and confirmed it wasn’t him driving.

He tweeted: “That won't happen again, people we apologise. We had to answer for it a little bit. I wasn't driving either.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to Dagestan’s Internal Affairs Ministry, the act of blocking a road to burn rubber is a common form of celebration after a wedding and added that wedding emotions got the better of those arrested.

The statement read: “Unbridled wedding fun in Dagestan is known to many and far beyond the borders of the republic.”

It continued: “In the absence of other ways of entertainment, such a primitive option is still extremely popular - blocking roads for other road users, burning rubber, smashing cars against each other and many other features that, in fact, have nothing to do with the celebration.”

Footage of the incident was shared online and showed the social media star in a car blocking the road, while another vehicle from his party did donuts in the road in front.

The statement from Dagestan’s Internal Affairs Ministry continued, explaining: “All participants of 'wedding emotions', as they themselves call it, were taken to the police, and in relation to them, employees of the State Traffic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan drew up administrative protocols for all violations.”

It’s not the first time in recent months that Hasbulla’s actions have caused a stir. A few months ago the star came under fire after a clip appeared to show him abusing a cat.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.