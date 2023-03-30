Hasbulla under fire after footage emerges of him appearing to abuse a cat

Internet personality Hasbulla Magomedov has come under fire after video footage emerges of him allegedly abusing a cat.

The Russian 20-year-old has grown a large following on social media thanks to his links with huge stars in the fighting world, like Dana White and Mike Tyson.

However, fans were left shocked recently after video footage appeared to show him pulling the ear of his pet cat, Barsik. He also appeared to strike the cat on its head.

A clip of the incident was shared on Twitter and has been viewed 2.6 million times. The footage appeared to have been screen recorded from a YouTube clip uploaded by Hasbulla himself that has since been deleted.

He can be seen tugging on the right ear of a cat and hitting on the head before the cat ran off. Hasbulla then followed the cat and appeared to hit it two more times on the head.

The 17-second clip sparked a strong backlash with many people condemning the behaviour and suggesting there should be punishment for his actions against the animal.

One person commented: “I hate men so much sometimes when they cannot keep their damn hands from things that are weaker. Literally, look at how sad that animal is it’s breaking my heart.”

Another said: “I used to like Hasbulla but this is disgusting, that cat needs to be taken away from him. That poor cat.”

Someone else argued: “If he could do this on camera imagine what he does to the cat and generally others he can take advantage of, when no one's looking… To treat your own pet like that???? Outrageous.”

