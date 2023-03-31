Hasbulla issues statement on cat abuse video: "You are attacking me for nothing"

Hasbulla Magomedov has responded to strong backlash after footage emerged of him allegedly abusing a cat.

The 20-year-old internet personality, who boasts 8.2 million followers on Instagram, was seen pulling the ear of his pet Barsik, before striking the cat on her head.

The 17-second footage appeared to originate from a YouTube video uploaded by Hasbulla himself before being swiftly deleted.

"I honestly don't get the buzz surrounding the guy anyway. I find him highly irritable, and this video only fuels that fire," one person hit back, while another added: "What did poor kitty do to deserve that?"

A third wrote: "The otherwise quite funny and friendly hasbulla is being not funny at all here. Despicable actually."

Another said: “I used to like Hasbulla but this is disgusting, that cat needs to be taken away from him. That poor cat.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Hasbulla has since shared a video statement to Twitter in which he claims to have pulled the cat's ear "gently" because it was misbehaving. He believes that people are "attacking [him] for nothing".

He said: "Those brothers who think that I was beating the cat, pulled the ear, this and that, I pulled the ear gently.



"And I know that people are waiting for the moment [that] if I write something wrong to just attack me like this. Like, ‘You do this, you do that.’

"She [the cat called ‘Barsik’] was misbehaving and I just pulled the ear and that’s it. I love my cat more than you.

"If I didn’t love the cat, I wouldn’t have it at home. My… the most lovely animal is a cat and when she disobeyed I scolded her a little and you are attacking me for nothing."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.