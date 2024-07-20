Hawk Tuah girl Hailey Welch revealed she was "embarrassed" to leave her house after videos of her speaking in a street interview took over social media.

For those who have been living under a rock, Welch became the 'Hawk Tuah girl' for a response in a viral video.

She was filmed by street YouTubers TimandDeeTV responding with a hilarious answer to a NSFW question and shot to instant fame with the original clip being reposted and reshared a lot.

But in an interview with Page Six, Welch revealed during the first week the videos of her went viral, she felt "embarrassed" to leave the house or go to work.

@pagesix Hailey Welch a.k.a. "Hawk Tuah Girl" went from living in a town of barely 800 people to having millions of followers overnight. Yet throughout the whirlwind experience, she's looking to make a positive impact beyond what made her famous. Check out the full interview at the link in our bio.

"The first week, after the first video I was like it's just one video, whatever," she said.

"He kept going on and posting more and I was not doing really good the first week with it. Me and my friend Chelsea, we did not take that well the first week.

"I was embarrassed to come out of my house, go to work.

"After that, I got thinking, I thought as many as he already posted, I'm not phased by it. He kept posting them and posting them and I was like whatever.

"I got an Attorney after that. I was like everyone else is making money off it with merchandise and he's making money off the videos, I was like that's not fair.

"I went and I got all my act together and here I am."

Since then Welch has embraced her newfound fame and has created official profiles on Instagram and TikTok with a combined following of more than 3m.

