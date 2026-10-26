Norway labelled 's**t house' country by Trump after Nobel Peace Prize snub

US president Donald Trump has lashed out at the entire nation of Norway after being snubbed over the Nobel Peace Prize award.

Over the last year, Trump has made no secret of his desire to be given the prestigious Peace Prize , which is awarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

In 2025 the award was given to Venezuelan activist María Corina Machado, causing the White House to react by implying Trump should have won . In 2026, it was awarded to South African human rights lawyer Navi Pillay.

At a Michigan rally on Sunday (25 October), Trump and his bruised ego lashed out at Norway as a whole, calling it a “s**t hole country”.

“Norway, I don’t think so because I didn’t get the Nobel Prize even though I ended eight… so I don’t want anybody from Norway. I don’t want anything to do with Norway,” Trump said .

He added: “And it was announced that it [Nobel Peace Prize] was gotten by a woman that nobody ever heard of … So I’m not in love with Norway. Frankly, Norway sucks. Norway has become a s**t house country, actually.”

While his comments have shocked no one, some pointed out how Norway compares with the USA.

“Also ‘shithouse’ Norway:

“[Norway] Press freedom: 1st v. [USA] 64th

“[Norway] Happiness: 6th v. [USA] 23rd

“[Norway] Life expectancy: 83 v. [USA] 78

“[Norway] Wealth fund: $350k each v. [USA] debt $115k each

“[Norway] Health cover: everyone v. [USA] 27 million uninsured

“[Norway] Uni fees: free v. [USA] $1.87 trillion in student loans,” someone pointed out.

One person also said: “Calling Norway a s**thole while millions of Americans can’t afford healthcare is a remarkable level of self-awareness failure.”

Another wrote: “He is just so f**king embarrassing to this entire country its sickening.”

Someone else wrote: “This is the leader of the free world… he wouldn’t recognize decency if it hit him in the face.”

One person commented: “When you thought the bottom had already been reached, Trump doubles down and calls Norway a ‘s**thouse country’ because the Nobel Peace Prize Committee did not award him the Peace Prize. Vulgar, venal, disgusting, narcissistic little man of no redeeming character whatsoever.”

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