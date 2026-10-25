Obama just brutally roasted Trump – and his reaction is exactly what you’d expect

With US president Donald Trump having a vocal dislike of his predecessor Barack Obama – from referring to him as “Barack Hussein Obama” to posting a racist video depicting him and his wife Michelle as apes – the Democrat firing shots at the Republican left the 80-year-old rather incensed.

Obama was in Ohio on Saturday (24 October) to throw his support behind local candidates, and turning to the current occupant of the White House, he brought up the convicted felon’s “tally of promises” and argued, “things have not worked out the way we might have expected”.

He said: “Let’s be honest, does anybody really think this guy in the White House right now is spending all that time thinking about these issues? I mean, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations.

“He should be on HGTV.

“Guy’s building a ballroom that’s bigger than the White House, he’s paved over the Rose Garden, put a helicopter pad on the South Lawn, and there’s gold everywhere. What’s up with the gold?

“He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory – there’s gold everywhere.”

Oof.

Sure enough, Trump critics delighted in the put-down, with writer Nina Starner tweeting: “LMFAOOO HE STILL GOT IT”:

“Holy s***,” wrote political commentator Jo Carducci:

Evan loves worf said: “Sometimes it occurs to me that Obama is easily the smartest and best spoken president of our lives by an order of magnitude”:

YouTuber Jay in Kyiv said it was “likely one of the best one liners in Presidential history”:

Wu Tang is for the Children tweeted that Obama was “dropping bangers”:

And @LePapillionBlu2 wrote: “I don’t know about you… but I’m forever a President Obama supporter”:

But that wasn’t the only dig Obama made at Trump, as he also turned to the president’s disastrous management of the Reflecting Pool and said: “So you remember that whole thing about ‘drain the swamp’? The only thing that got drained was the Reflecting Pool in the National Mall, after some no-bid contract got it all messed up.”

He also took aim at Pete Hegseth, asking the crowd: “How much time do you think this defense secretary spends looking at himself in the mirror in the morning? He’s working his hair because that’s how warriors look – these are not serious people!”

Ouch.

So how has Trump responded? Well, he took to his Truth Social platform in the early hours of Sunday to brand Obama a “grossly incompetent President”.

“He paid off Iran with $billions, and gave them a road to a Nuclear Weapon. He said that Crooked Hillary Clinton was going to WIN, he campaigned hard for her, and she lost in all directions and ways.

“He then campaigned full out for Kamala, and likewise, she lost,” he wrote.

Diddums.

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