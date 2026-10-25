Cynthia Erivo has made her debut on SNL UK, and fans reckon the show's Nigerian take on Wicked might be difficult to top.

The actor stepped into Glinda's shoes for the skit, Nigerian Wicked: LGBTQ, starring alongside Ayoade Bamgboye as Elphaba. And while the pair's characters might be familiar, their trip to "LagOz" takes a few unexpected turns.

The sketch revisits some of the film's most recognisable moments, including Glinda giving Elphaba a makeover. Only this time, there's also a slap for being "classless".

Before meeting the Wizard (played by Hammed Animashaun), the pair get close to sharing a kiss, before turning their attention to what they want from him. Glinda asks for a Hermes Birkin, while Elphaba requests a "skinny BBL that defies gravity".

Unfortunately, when they arrive in "emerald, white, and emerald city," the Wizard appears to have financial problems of his own, showing up with a "Nolex" instead of a Rolex.

The sketch ends with the pair finally leaning in for a kiss, playing into fan theories about the sexual tension between Glinda and Elphaba, before cutting to the end title.

Watch it in full here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Viewers wasted no time hailing it the "funniest thing" they’ve seen, with some even calling on SNL UK to make Erivo a permanent cast member.

One quipped: "SNL UK is miiiiiiles ahead of SNL US in terms of comedy, acting, memorizing the fucking scripts, and originality."

Another believes this could be the best SNL UK episode.

"Thank goodness for SNL UK for giving her this stage," a third quipped.

"Cynthia sold this for me," another chimed in.

"That's the funniest thing I'll see today," one penned.

Yet another fan urged SNL UK to make Erivo a permanent cast member.

Meanwhile, one summed it up perfectly on behalf of the internet: "Cynthia was excellent!"

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