'He kinda cooked': Michigan's Abdul El-Sayed goes viral for epic Trump clap back

Michigan senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed clapped back against US president Donald Trump ’s remarks about him in the most perfect way.

As the midterm elections approach, Republican Trump has been campaigning for his candidates, often with personal attacks against their Democratic opponents.

At a rally in Georgia earlier this month, Trump went on racist rant about El-Sayed’s name, called him by his middle name “Mohammed” and called him a “ jihadist ” – the later being something he repeated over the weekend with the added remark that he should have to go through a “ metal detector before he’s allowed to go into the Senate ”.

El-Sayed clapped back at Trump in the most genius way – by pointing out his rampant hypocrisy.

“I get that [Trump] takes personal offense to my first name. He doesn’t mind as much when it’s a shared name from the Saudis who are funding his son-in-law’s private equity.

“Doesn’t seem to mind as much when it’s the Qataris who are giving him a $400 million private jet,” El-Sayed pointed out.

He continued: “I don’t care how he pronounces my name. I don’t even care that he remembers my whole name. Because he can just go on and call me ‘Senator’ after November.”

It’s safe to say the crowd and social media enjoyed it.

“Damn! Abdul El Sayed goes belt to a** on Trump. This is crazy!!!” someone commented.

Another wrote: “MIC DROP!!!”

One person said: “No wonder Trump hates this guy. Abdul El-Sayed has better intelligence and charisma than the orange buffoon by a factor of 1,000. I'd be jealous too if I were Donnie.”

Someone else said: “Beast mode.”

“He kinda cooked there. Trump makes racist joke about how this guy needs a metal detector before getting in the Senate due to his name but forgets that he loves people with Arabic name when they give him money,” another pointed out.

One person added: “So glad some of the Dems are fighting back against the attacks with snark and humor. It's long-past time they go on the offensive.”

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