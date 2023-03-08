Hugh Jackman’s 8,000 calorie bulk diet for Wolverine is insane

It’s bulking season for Hugh Jackman.

Taking to Instagram, Jackman, 54, shared his bulking diet to prepare for his upcoming role in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds.

“Bulking. A day in the life,” the actor wrote in a post that shared his intense daily meal plan.

The photo shows six different meal-prepped foods all containing anywhere from 1000 - 2000 calories each.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The meals include a chicken burger with sweet potato, black bass with veggies and rice, sirloin with noodles, and salmon with potatoes.

“Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst becoming Wolverine. Again,” Jackman added.

In total, the meals come to 8,000 calories.

Speaking with Chris Wallace for CNN, Jackman said he’s taking six months to get fit to play Wolverine again.

“I’ve learned you can’t rush it,” Jackman said.

The actor first appeared as the iconic superhero in 2000 for the movie X-Men. Since then he’s reprised his role as Wolverine seven times in various Marvel movies.

The last time Jackman played Wolverine was in the 2017 film Logan.

Although staying in tip-top shape is tough work, Jackman says he’s always gone about healthily, avoiding steroids and other quick fixes.

People online commended Jackman for dedicating himself to a strict meal plan and workout routine.

"From someone who had eating disorder for 14 years and works with people today I appreciate and respect how you do this in a responsible and healthy manner! People are watching and it’s important," an Instagram commenter wrote.





Actors often have to undergo body transformations to play a role, especially when much of the character’s personality has to do with it.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



