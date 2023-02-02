Hulk Hogan responds to claims he's 'unable to feel his legs'

Hulk Hogan's representative has poured cold water over claims he can no longer feel his legs as a result of surgery.

The remarks were made by fellow wrestler Kurt Angle on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. He reported that Hogan underwent surgery. Such claims have since been shut down.

Angle claimed that the WWE legend (real name Terry Gene Bollea) had back surgery where he had the "nerves cut from his lower body".

"Now he can't feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane," Angle alleged. "That's pretty serious, man. I mean, I really feel for Hogan."

"He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up," he stated.

Hogan's rep has since responded to the wrestler's remarks, saying they "wouldn't believe Kurt Angle" and that he's "trying to keep himself relevant."

He told Indy100: "[His] surgery was years ago. He mentioned something to another wrestler and he went on his podcast and turned it into something it was not."

Thankfully, the wrestler is in good health after all.

"Hulk works out daily at 69 and 10 back surgeries he's doing pretty well," he added.

Hogan appeared on the 30th anniversary of WWE’s Monday Night Raw last week addressing the Philadelphia crowd alongside "Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart.

Angle said on his podcast: "I mean, if you’re gonna kick off the show, the 30th anniversary of Raw, [it] should be Hulk Hogan. He’s the name and face of the company. He’s the guy that revolutionised pro wrestling. I have so much respect for him.”

Indy100 reached out to Kurt Angle's representative for comment.

