Forza Horizon 6 could be revealed imminently - and gamers are in meltdown

There are multiple claims that Forza Horizon 6 could be revealed imminently at a gaming exhibition and fans have gone into meltdown on social media.

Forza Horizon games are open world arcade racing games from developer Playground Games which are published by Xbox Game Studios.

The last one to release was Forza Horizon 5 in 2021 which was recently re-released on PS5 this year and is understood to have become the best selling game to be released in 2025 on that platform.



Windows Central recently published an article that said: "We've seen official, widely circulated documents strongly suggesting that Forza Horizon 6 is actually planned to be announced during 2025's Tokyo Game Show, an annual gaming-focused conference kicking off in Japan toward the end of September."



Tokyo Game Show runs 25-28 September and Xbox has already confirmed it will be making announcements during the exhibition. Japan is also where Forza Horizon 6 is understood to be set.

Shortly after that, Insider Gaming's own Tom Henderson corroborated the claims.

He posted on X / Twitter: "I can confirm that these documents have been floating around for the last week or so. There's one massively disgruntled employee at Xbox lol."

This was also corroborated on social media by renowned gaming insider NateTheHate.

Responding to a post, NateTheHate said on X / Twitter: "Accurate - barring any late pivots. Intent is to announce Forza Horizon 6 at this year's Tokyo Game Show - which takes place in late September.



"The game's setting is Japan - making TGS an apt venue for reveal. Before you ask: No. I have not heard of a Switch 2 version."

Window Central's report was posted into the Forza Horizon Subreddit and fans have gone into meltdown.



The OP said: "Should be noted Windows Central are usually pretty accurate and don't report on something without being pretty confident it's true. IIRC they also reported Forza Horizon 5's Mexico setting before anyone else, about a month before it was revealed."

One commented: "Holy s*** this could be huge, Japan confirmed??"

"Scanning new Japanese cars in Australia? Announcing the game in Tokyo? It's happening boys," a second said.

A third added: "Tokyo games you say? Hmmmm. Convenient location for a drop. We actually getting Japan?"

"Holy s*** the announcement is coming soon let's goo," a fourth exclaimed. "Japan is pretty much confirmed now, this is it!"

And a fifth commented: "Really hoping that Japan is confirmed! I MUST SEE TO BELIEVE!!"

However one user exercised caution, who said: "Well... I hope they nail it but I feel like it's not gonna be enough for some people. Setting the game in Japan will leave people with very high expectations since some of us have been asking for it for years. Godspeed Playground Games!"

Forza Horizon 6 has not yet been officially confirmed.



