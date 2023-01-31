Hulk Hogan said to now be 'unable to feel his legs'

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has recently has surgery and says he has now lost feeling in the lower half of his body.

The 69-year-old former wrestler (real name Terry Gene Bollea) is said to have had a procedure that removed nerves from his lower body.

Fellow WWE icon Kurt Angle opened up about his long-time friend's surgery on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.

"Hogan had his back surgery again," he said, referencing Hogan's previous revelations in 2020 that he had 17 surgeries over the last 10 years.

"He had the nerves cut from his lower body," Angle continued. "He can't feel his lower body, so he has to use his cane to walk around."

He went on to say that he thought Hogan was using the cane because he has back pain. However, Angle then claimed "He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything."

"Now he can't feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane," he claimed. "That's pretty serious, man. I mean, I really feel for Hogan."

Angle added: "He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up."

Hogan appeared on the 30th anniversary of WWE’s Monday Night Raw last week addressing the Philadelphia crowd alongside "Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart.

However, he didn't go down to the ring.

Angle continued: "I mean, if you’re gonna kick off the show, the 30th anniversary of Raw, [it] should be Hulk Hogan. He’s the name and face of the company. He’s the guy that revolutionised pro wrestling. I have so much respect for him.”

Indy100 reached out to Hulk Hogan's representative for comment.

