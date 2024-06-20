IShowSpeed meets Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania

American streamer IShowSpeed has met Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania while in Europe.

Speed is spending a month in Europe, specifically Germany while Euro 2024 takes place - he was spotted supporting Portugal in their 2-1 win over Czechia wearing a Portugal shirt with Ronaldo on the back and even singing the national anthem.

He's understood to have waited two hours to meet his idol after the game but he was moved on from the tunnel he was waiting in by police before the Portugal team bus passed by mere moments later.

But it doesn't seem he's in Europe for just the football.

During a recent stream and videos posted on social media, he was seen meeting Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania, going through a sketchbook of his work while in an Albanian shirt.

"And you drew all of these in here man?" Speed asked.

"Yes," Rama replied.

Speed said: "God damn, you got one of hell of a creative mind man.

"I draw too actually, that's why I'm really interested, I've been drawing since I was 10-years-old and I used to take arts classes.

"I didn't take it as serious because I wanted to get into football as an athlete but I'm actually a good drawer too, man.

"And I can tell you actually put work in this and it's all in English too so I can read it, thank you so much."

Speed even got to play basketball in Rama's office.

Rama has served as the country's Prime Minister since 2013 - he's also a painter, writer, former university lecturer, publicist and former basketball player.

He's been chairman of the Socialist Party of Albania since 2005.

