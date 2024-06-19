IShowSpeed is understood to have waited for two hours after the final whistle of Portugal's 2-1 win over Czechia at Euro 2024 to meet Cristiano Ronaldo for a second time - only to be turned away last minute by police.

The American streamer and big football fan is in Germany for a month while the Euros take place and he got a ticket to see Portugal take on Czechia in their opening group game.

IShowSpeed is a long time Cristiano Ronaldo fan and disagrees with anyone who says he's not the best player in the world.

He attended the game in Leipzig in a Portugal shirt with Ronaldo's name on the back, sang the Portuguese national anthem and shouted his support for the team throughout.

Afterwards, Speed said Portuguese winger Rafael Leao, who played just over an hour in the win, told him to wait in one of the tunnels in the stadium to meet Ronaldo and some of the other players.

But it appeared police told him he couldn't wait where he had been with the Portugal team bus emerging from the tunnel behind him mere moments later.

A video shared on social media showed Speed and an associate walking towards the exit of the stadium seemingly after they were told to move on.

It seemed police said to Speed and his entourage they would have to wait outside of the stadium for their vehicle with all the other fans.

There's then a discussion about why they have been moved and where they can wait next; Speed said: "I'm here to meet a footballer bro, I keep telling them that."

As the discussions continued, the video cut to the moment the Portugal team bus emerges from the tunnel behind them.

Speed was furious: "See I missed them because of f*****g police officers, I'm leaving bro. These police officers just sold me bro, I'm leaving bro."

Rumours have emerged online that someone from the Portugal camp told police to move Speed on.

IShowSpeed has met Cristiano Ronaldo once before.

