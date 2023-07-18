Island Boys' rapper responds to controversy surrounding twin brother kiss video

A member of the Island Boys hip-hop duo, who are twin brothers, has responded to 'incest' claims after they shared a video of themselves kissing each other as well as photos of themselves on their OnlyFans account.

Speaking to TMZ, one of the brothers, Flyysoulja, who is 22 years old, responded to the controversy surrounding the alarming video, quashing any claims that he and his brother Kodiakredd do not have sexual feelings for each other but that this isn't the first time they have done such a thing.

The rapper said: "We're both straight males and kissing is not counted as a sexual act."

He also claimed that the only reason that they shared the clip was to "f**ked up this world is."

Flyysoulja also hit out the amount of attention the since-deleted video has received, which far outnumbered the total of views that they usually get for their community outreach projects.

The Island Boys, real names Franky and Alex Venegas first rose to prominence in late 2021 with their viral hit 'I'm an Island Boy.'

Flyysoulja - I'm An Island Boy ft. Kodiyakredd (Official Music Video)





The two have previously been accused of 'incest baiting' after sharing pictures of themselves back in June, teasing a kiss in order to promote their OnlyFans pages.

