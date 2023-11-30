Jack Antonoff post may give new insight into Taylor Swift's break up with Joe Alwyn

Fans are going crazy for Taylor Swift's co-collaborator and producer, Jack Antonoff's Instagram story, which many are saying gives new insight into Swift's relationship with ex Joe Alwyn.

After Spotify made the announcement that Taylor Swift was the platform's most streamed artist of the year, Swift released her song "You're Losing Me" onto the platform, which was previously only available on a limited edition CD of her album Midnights.

The song's original release on May 2023 made many already speculate it was about Swift's ex, Joe Alwyn, as their breakup had been publicly announced the month beforehand.

As Midnights was only released at the end of 2022, fans speculated "You're Losing Me" was written in 2022. However, Antonoff's story suggests differently.

At the announcement of the song going onto streaming services, Antonoff shared a photo of Swift eating raisins before recording the song. In the text accompanying the photo Antonoff wrote: "you're losing me is out today. a very special track from the midnights sessions that's finally streaming! written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after Taylor ate these raisins."

The date mentioned threw fans into a frenzy, and on social media many are suggesting that Swift and Alwyn's relationship was on the rocks since December 2021.

Take a look at some fan's reactions and theories:

