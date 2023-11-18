New footage emerges of 'rude' Jack Antonoff interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg

Musician Jack Antonoff is facing backlash after fans called him "rude" towards comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg during an interview at the 2023 GQ Man of the Year Awards.

Dimoldenberg, best known for her interview series Chicken Shop Date'sand her awkward interview style, was chatting to Antonoff - best known for his collaborations with artists such as Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey - on the red carpet, saying it was "nice to meet him", whilst Antonoff appeared to ignore her and look at the crowd.

Things only got worse when Dimoldenberg asked the songwriter if his glasses were "real."

"Of course they are real," he replied. "That's extremely f**king offensive."

Dimodlenberg chuckled at his comment, before Antonoff said, slightly chuckling himself, "That's like asking, 'Are you a piece of s**t? Are you a piece of s**t?"

The whole time Antonoff seems to be avoiding Dimoldenberg's gaze.

On social media, many branded the musician "rude".

"What was his problem?" Asked one viewer under a TikTok of the interview.

"At first I thought it was just banter but at the end he was rude." Wrote another.

However, some said he was just trying to match Dimoldenberg's interview style and it just didn't land great.

GQ have since released another clip of the pair's interview that is a lot less awkward. With Antonoff laughing and having a discussion with Dimoldenberg.

The new clip made fans quick to forgive Antonoff, blaming the original backlash on bad editing.

"No because I'm kind of convinced with that first clip someone just has it out for him because this is a whole different vibe now", one commenter wrote.

So it seems Antonoff is off the hook for now.

