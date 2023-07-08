Taylor Swift surprises fans by bringing ex Taylor Lautner onstage

With the new release ofSpeak Now (Taylor's Version),Taylor Swift surprised fans by bringing out her ex Taylor Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash onstage during her latest Eras tour show in Kansas City.

This wasn't a random guest appearance on Friday night (7 July) as all three also feature in Swift's new music video for her 'From The Vault' track 'I Can See You' which premiered at the concert.

In the video, both Lautner and King are burglars, and with help from Cash, they break into a museum filled with dresses and props from Swift's career over the years, where they also show off their fighting skills as security tries to stop them.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The pair eventually make it to the vault, where they break free Swift (dressed in her Speak Now era look), who had been trapped inside, and she takes with her the framed picture of the cover art for her new version of her third studio album.

The three of them bolt out of the museum as explosions set off but make it to the van as Cash drives them away from the scene.

As Swift loves giving fans Easter eggs, fans have noted how the three actors have previous connections to Swift's Speak Now era.

The two Taylors famously dated back in 2009 for a few months after they starred together in the romantic comedy Valentine's Day, where they played a couple.

It is widely speculated that the breakup song 'Back to December' from the album is about Lautner, with the theme of the song about apologising and asking for forgiveness from an ex for breaking their heart.

Meanwhile, King and Cash both appeared in Swift's music video for the track 'Mean'.

Swift explained in an Instagram post that the music video she wrote and directed was about wanting to "play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music."

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) marks the third re-recorded album from Swift's discography after previously releasing Fearless (Taylor's Version)in April 2021 and Red (Taylor's Version)later on in November of the same year.



On stage at Kansas City, Swift and Lautner shared a hug as the audience roared in excitement at the surprise.

The Anti-Hero singer then praised the Twilight actor for the impact he had on her life at the time she originally made the album as well as his fighting skills in the music video.





@elysemyers This is a fever dream

“He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video.

"He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name," Swift joked.

In return, Lautner was also complimentary of Swift as the two are clearly friendly exes.

“I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honoured to know you," Lautner said.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) was released on July 7.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

