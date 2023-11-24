Jack Harlow ridiculed for 'worst Thanksgiving halftime performance ever'

Jack Harlow's recent NFL Thanksgiving halftime performance is getting roasted on social media.

The Tyler Hero rapper was on stage at Ford Field during halftime of the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers game where he performed a mini-set.

He began by rapping his hit What's Poppin after appearing from a makeshift igloo with a background performer acting as a hype man in the usual production.

The 25-year-old then went on to perform other songs such as 'Industry Baby', 'First Class' and 'Lovin On Me' to a crowd that didn't exactly sound too enthusiastic over the show.

Viewers on social media didn't hold back with their thoughts on Harlow's set, with people ripping into the set design and the lack of cheering in the audience.

















Others shared their confusion at the random man who appeared to hype up Harlow in the background for just a brief moment in the performance.











Taking to Instagram Stories post-performance, Harlow revealed why he decided to take the opportunity to perform at the Thanksgiving halftime show.

"On some real s*** the main thing that pushed me to say yes to this Thanksgiving halftime show aside from the opportunity itself is how much family I have in Detroit and all the times I've spent growing up visiting the city," he wrote.

"I kid you not my great-great grandfather had a heart attack and passed away in the stands at the Lions Thanksgiving game in the 1960s and I'm not even bulls****** so u know I had to bring it home for bro."

Meanwhile, country legend Dolly Parton was the other performer at the NFL Thanksgiving halftime show and took to the stage at Dallas' AT&T Stadium where the Cowboys played the Washington Commanders and her set was widely praised.

One viewer said: "Dolly Parton is a goddamn national treasure."

"Dolly Parton just won Thanksgiving," another person wrote, while someone else said: "Dolly Parton doing the halftime show in a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders costume looking like a queen. SLAYYY In Dolly we trust."

Elsewhere, Harlow isn't the only artist whose set wasn't well received as last year Bebe Rexha performed but a lot of people in the crowd couldn't watch her set because the stage was tucked away in one corner of the stadium and as a result, fans started booing, Entertainment Weekly reported at the time.

