Country music legend Dolly Parton is set to star in a satirical musical for Taco Bell called Mexican Pizza: The Musical.

The “9 to 5” songstress,76, will be featured in the musical, which chronicles the efforts to get the popular food item back on the fast-food chain’s menu - precisely 18 months after the franchise discontinued it.

On Monday, Taco Bell took to their official Instagram to share a Playbill cover of the musical accompanied by the pizza and what appears to be a Baja Blast.

But Parton fans fear not, as you don’t have to buy a Broadway ticket - the musical will be streamed on TikTok.

Fellow musical artist, Doja Cat, is another celebrity that is a fan of the fast-food restaurant and is also set to appear in the show.

It isn’t transparent as to how many songs will be featured in the spirited production, which will feature music from Grammy-winning artists Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow.

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is one of the most beloved items. It first appeared on the menu in 1985 before it was abruptly discontinued in 2020.

The discontinuation upset millions of food lovers across the US - including Parton, who made the call for the company to put the pizza back on the menu.

In January, Parton told Insider the following about the pizza: “They used to make a little Mexican Pizza… I love that.”

When she was asked if they should bring the item back, asked whether they should bring it back, the “Jolene” singer enthusiastically told the outlet: “I think they should!”

So, the newest musical seems to have been inspired by Parton’s interview, as it grabbed the attention of Taco Bell executives.

The country music icon is so influential that the franchise agreed to bring back the Mexican Pizza to stores all across the country.

“While rumors of the Mexican Pizza’s return have been swirling for months, it hasn’t been publicly confirmed until now,” Taco Bell shared in a statement last month as they revealed the item will be back starting on May 19.

Parton is remaining closed-lipped about the new satirical musical as she took to her Instagram to share a photo of the script on Monday.

Many fans initially believed the musical to be a joke, but it is indeed a real-life production.

Taco Bell isn’t the first fast-food franchise to make a musical.

In 2019, Six Feet Under star Michael C. Hall appeared in a 45-minute whimsical show titled Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical.

Mexican Pizza: The Musical is slated to be released on May 26.

