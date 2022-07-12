Jacques O'Neill has officially left the Love Island villa in a shock exit.

An ITV spokesperson said: "Jacques has made the decision to leave the villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode.

"We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques."

Jacques and paramedic Paige Thorne have experienced quite the ride in the villa. Things were going well between the pair until Casa Amor rocked the boat. During his time on the infamous lads' holiday, Jacques became overly friendly with newcomer Mollie Salmon and shared a kiss with a second girl, Cheyanne Kerr.

On his return, he chose to stay coupled up with Paige and desperately tried to win her back with a love letter. In a teary speech, he told her: "If you don't want me if you don't want to carry things on if you don't want to hear an apology, that's sweet."

He later said: "I don't want to lose you, and it's as simple as that, and I'm sorry for hurting you.

"It's made me realise I only want you… From now on, it's just you, and that's that."

Things got even messier on Monday (11 July) when viewers saw the return of Love Island season 4's Adam Collard, who appeared to have his eyes set on Paige.

During the teaser for Tuesday’s episode, Jacques is shown to get angry with the new arrival, stating: "Who the f*** is he? Just another geezer that’s been on this show, he’s f***ing nothing, mate."

Earlier in the week, Jacques' family responded to public backlash about his behaviour in the villa, detailing his ADHD diagnosis.

Sharing a screenshot of what ADHD is, they explained: "Sometimes, people living with ADHD may behave in ways that come off as rude or disrespectful,

"Jacques was diagnosed with ADHD when he was 9 years old.

"By no means is this a get out clause for his actions but it is to show that he can fundamentally struggle with his emotions at times.



"He is an amazing person who I’m proud to call my friend/little brother.

"All the hate thrown towards Jacques doesn’t go to him directly….It comes to his loved ones who have always supported him and not just whilst he is on Love Island."

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm.

