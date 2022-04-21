Jada Pinkett Smith has said her family is focused on “deep healing” in the first Red Table Talk since that infamous Oscars night.

Jada is back in the public eye, for the first time since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the ceremony last month, with her Facebook series.

And while there was no mention of the incident in the trailer, fans will be pleased to know the elephant in the room is addressed in the new episodes – even if it’s only via a statement at the start of the show.

"Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of those discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls," Jada wrote at the start of Wednesday's Facebook Watch show.

"Until then ... the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guests."

Red Table Talk

Jada is joined by daughter Willow for the fifth season of their chat show which sees them interview Hollywood stars. Ireland Baldwin, Kim Basinger, Janelle Monáe and Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran feature in the new series.

It’s the biggest showbiz story of the year so far, and the drama keeps rolling on.

Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars and other academy events for the next 10 years.

Will has been out of the public eye since the ceremony Getty

Rock recently opened up about Smith's notorious Oscars slap, telling the audience at a recent gig that he's "OK" but won't be speaking about the altercation "until he gets paid".

Smith apologised to Rock in a public Instagram statement, saying his behaviour was "unacceptable and inexcusable."

