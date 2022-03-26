Jada Pinkett Smith, actress and co-host of the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, has been married to Will Smith for over 20 years.

The couple, got married in 1997 and have two children (Jaden and Willow), and they seem to have figured out the science behind keeping their relationship fresh and exciting – even if they've both faced backlash and had to speak on rumours about their relationship throughout the decades.

Before marrying Pinkett Smith, the Bad Boys for Life star was married to Sheree Zampino from 1992-1995. They have one son, Trey born in 1992.

"Divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I've been hurt a lot in my adult life...," Smith said, in part, during a June 2020 episode of Red Table Talk.

But what has Pinkett Smith had to say about marriage and relationship with the actor?

We rounded up those moments below.

Setting the record straight about their marriage

Theactress addressed rumours that she and her husband have an open marriage and made a comment in 2013 in an interview with HuffPost Live that seemed to confuse people even more.

"I've always told Will, 'you can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be OK,'" she said.

And in an attempt to clarify what you meant, later that month, she took to Facebook to address the trust she has for her partner.

"Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want because we TRUST each other to do so."

She spoke on the wildest rumour about their relationship endeavours

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2017, Pinkett Smith spoke on the rumour that she and Smith are swingers. "The craziest rumour? That Will and I are swingers.

"And I'm like, 'Yo, I wish!'" she joked.

They have a strong bond

In 2018, Pinkett Smith made it apparent that she and Will ar "family," and that won't change.

"That is never going down," Jada said in an appearance on Sway's Universe.

"At the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn't matter."

Addressing the "hard expectations," she had for her marriage

In a February 2019 episode of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith admitted the "very hard expectations" she faced,

"What I realized in my partnership with Will was that I was asking him to be a lot of things for me that I wasn't willing to do for me."

She further said they knew that they were meant to be despite hard times.

"Because we knew this was what was meant to be, this partnership, no matter what the form is."

Her mother wanted her to get married

Pinkett Smith's mother wanted her to walk down the aisle

"I didn't want to! … She told me to get married, and we better have a wedding," she told Us in May 2019.

Pinkett Smith also revealed in 2020 that she didn't know who Will was "at all."

"Life gets busy, and you create these stories in your head. And then you hold onto these stories, and that is your idea of your partner. But that's not who your partner is," she explained on Red Table Talk.

She added: "[I'm] having to dissolve all the stories and all of the ideas of Will that I have built around those stories. The thing that Will and I are learning to do is be friends."

The "entanglement" talk

In June 2020, the couple once again faced rumours about their relationship, specifically around Pinkett Smiths' time with singer August Alsina.

In 2020, Alsina had claimed that he had an affair with the actress for years – all with Smith's blessing.

Her representative told Page Six that it was "Absolutely not true!"

During a July 2020 episode of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith and Smith opened up about a past breakup and the details about Alsina.

According to Pinkett Smith, she had met Alsina four and a half years prior and that they were just friends. She also revealed that she and Smith had decided to go their separate ways.

"It was a relationship. I was in a lot of pain; I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can't find happiness outside of yourself," she said of her romance with the singer.

She further went on to say that Alsina stopped communicating with her once she and Smith decided to work on their relationship.

Addressing their sex life

In an October 2021 episode of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith talked about how her and Smith's romance and journey.

"The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey... I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex… That's a huge pitfall," she said.

She also said that she still had moments where she felt "uncomfortable" about expressing her desires but understood that it was "deeply healthy."

"Tell me what you need, tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same."

