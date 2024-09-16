Jake Paul sneaks into UFC 306 despite ban with incredible disguise

Jake Paul managed to sneak into UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas with an amazingly convincing disguise despite being banned.

The YouTuber and professional boxer is serving a ban from UFC events, and has been for a long time, due to a tense relationship with UFC president Dana White and for a brief skirmish involving Daniel Cormier, a UFC commentator, at UFC 261, according to Paul.

Sean O'Malley was the bantamweight title holder heading into the fight on September 15 and is the "best buddy" and a business partner of Paul.

Determined not to miss seeing his friend in action, Paul decided to take the risk and wear a disguise so he could watch O'Malley fight against Merab Dvalishvili in person.

In an Instagram reel, Paul shared a before and after of what he looked like, with the disguise seeing him wear what appears to be a long-hair wig, big sunglasses, his beard straightened and makeup making him look older along with blue jeans and a black t-shirt underneath a thicker, checkered shirt.

It really didn't look like him at all and the disguise was a success.

During the reel, Paul said: "I'm risking going to jail if I get caught, can you imagine the mugshot?

"Bro I can't believe I'm doing this s**t, it's everyday bro, I thought I retired from this s**t. One last merry-go-round.

"Bro, I can't f***ing believe this is working..."

Adin Ross even posed for a picture with him and had absolutely no idea it was Paul underneath the disguise.

Dvalishvili caused a huge upset in the fight though, dominating throughout and earning the bantamweight title from O'Malley as the Georgian won with all judges scoring in his favour.

