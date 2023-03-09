Jake Paul filmed running away from Floyd Mayweather in Miami in latest confrontation

Not long after losing his first ever boxing match against former Love Island contestant and boxer Tommy Fury, controversial YouTuber Jake Paul is back in the news following an encounter with Floyd Mayweather Jr in Miami on Wednesday.

In footage filmed by TMZ Sports in Florida, following an NBA game between Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Mayweather Jr can be seen confronting Paul, who later runs away from the scene.

“He’s running! He’s running, look at him,” a voice can be heard saying off-camera.

It isn’t the first time the pair have had a spat, as they came face-to-face back in 2021 when Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, was set to take on Mayweather Jr in a bout.

The heated exchange ended in Paul (Jake, that is), swiping Mayweather’s hat from his head, shouting “gotcha hat”.

Words the influencer would eventually get tattooed on himself later. Yes, really.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Since the encounter on Wednesday, Paul has taken to social media to share his take on the situation.

In an Instagram Story post, he said: “I’m like, first of all, what did I say to you, Floyd? I just took your hat and you’re still mad about it? Come on, bro.

“Then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me to try and jump me. I’m out that b****.

“I’m not dumb, OK? I’m tough. I don’t need to prove my toughness, but I’m not f***ing dumb.

“I’m not going to sit there and fight 50 dudes. Get out of that b****.”

He also tweeted Mayweather to say if he wanted to fight one-on-one “we can do that”.

“But don’t try to hop out of three cars 25 dudes deep tryna jump me while I’m tryna enjoy my Wednesday night,” he wrote.

Twitter users have since defended Paul’s reaction to the confrontation, with many noting they would have done the same if they were in his position:

According to TMZ Sports, a source close to Mayweather said Paul had “crossed the line” and that it “wasn’t about grabbing a hat”.

“This was about Jake’s comments to Floyd about Floyd’s deceased family member and other below-the-belt inappropriate behaviour,” they told the outlet.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.