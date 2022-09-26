Former Love Island contestants Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced they are expecting their first child together. But, not everyone had positive things to say about their happy news, including the YouTuber Jake Paul.

Hague and boxer Fury, both 23, met in 2019 after they both appeared as contestants on the fifth series of the ITV2 reality dating show Love Island.

Posting their news on Instagram with the caption, “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet”, Hague shared a video featuring footage from their time on the show, followed by clips revealing her baby bump and Fury kissing it.

Hague’s post has been liked more than 2.3 million times and their announcement quickly spread across social media.

Reacting to the couple’s news on Twitter, YouTuber and fellow boxer Jake Paul made a brutal dig at fellow boxer Fury, writing: “Shocking. Tommy usually pulls out.”

Paul’s controversial comments came after the two have been unable to reach an agreement on another rescheduled fight between them.

In July, Fury was denied entry into the US and was forced to pull out of a fight scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden in August.

When he announced it, Fury claimed he would take Paul on “any time, any place, anywhere”.

Paul subsequently offered Fury $500,000 to fight him in the UK. But Fury declined the offer, saying: “I wouldn’t get out of bed to fight you for $500k. Let me know when you’re ready to have a serious conversation.”

Responding to Paul’s comment, one fan wrote: “Can’t lie this was a good one.”

Another said: “this might be the only time jake paul has ever been funny icl.”

