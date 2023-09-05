Jake Paul has opened up about why he has not publicly defended his brother Logan Paul amid his beef with Dillon Danis who has been sharing crass images of Nina Agdal, Paul's fiance.

The bad blood between social media personality turned boxer Logan Paul and mixed martial artist Danis comes as the pair are due to fight in Manchester in October.

Being dragged into the feud is Logan’s supermodel partner, who has found herself trending on Twitter after speculation that she was featured in a leaked X-rated video. However, further investigations suggested it was not her in the clip.

Danis also insulted Agdal on X/Twitter, writing: “Told Logan to his face he’s marrying a sl*t and he didn’t do s**t about it.”

Jake Paul, who is also a YouTuber-turned-boxer, has finally opened up about the beef between his brother and the fighter.

In a video posted on his Instagram stories, Jake responded to those who have claimed he has been a “bad brother” to Logan amid the ongoing feud.

Jake said: “People are saying, ‘Jake, you haven’t come to your brother’s defence’… like, defence of what? Logan is going to knock the f**king s**t out of this kid, that’s all that matters.

“The rest is just sales for the fight, making the fight bigger, and making my brother more money. Defence of somebody over little, widdle, bitty tweets? Like, bro, we’re grown men here. We’ve seen so much worse than this. So, Logan doesn’t need my help defending anything.”

Logan and Danis are due to fight on 14 October in Manchester, which will be on the same card as KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

