Nina Agdal, the model and fiancée of Logan Paul, has been trending on social media due to an explicit video that people have claimed features her.

However, it has been reported that the clip does not show Agdal.

Drama Alert posted a picture of Agdal and Paul on Twitter, adding the caption: “Leaked explicit video of Logan Paul’s fiancé is NOT real, DramaAlert has confirmed.

“The video is not of Nina Agdal, but of a different girl.”

Further reports by HITC show that the woman in the video has three-star tattoos on the back of her neck. However, pictures of Agdal show that the Dane does not have the same art on that part of her body.

Paul and Agdal have not yet commented on the matter.

The clip and discourse around it is thought to be connected to the fight between mixed martial artist Dillon Danis and Paul in Manchester in October, which will be on the same card as KSI vs Tommy Fury.

The pair have clashed repeatedly on Twitter, with Danis making claims about Paul and Agdal’s private life.

Danis has claimed the pair have had arguments over the MMA fighter’s recent tweets. He wrote last month: “Told Logan to his face he’s marrying a sl** and he didn’t do sh** about it.”

He added: “Had his whole team and me in there alone, shows you the kind of man he is.”

Danis also appeared on the Full Send podcast and denied going too far with the recent posts.

“Everything’s public. It’s not like I’m getting her ex-boyfriends sending me pictures of her in bed – that would be pretty f***ed up, I would imagine, right?

“[It’s] public s*** that she can’t handle, that she used in her past, that’s not my problem,” he said.

The fighter also claimed he’s “in [Paul’s] head” in the run-up to their fight, adding: “I can’t say too much but he’s really thinking about pulling out [of] the fight because of how personal it’s getting.

“There’s definitely trouble in paradise.”

