James Blunt had a hilarious response to Domino's pizza delivery offer to Elizabeth Line

A number of passengers on the Elizabeth Line were stuck for hours on the tube due to electrical cable damage - and one of those stranded was none other than musician James Blunt.

Known for his witty ways on social media, the 'You're Beautiful' singer updated his followers on Twitter/X on what exactly was going on the stationary Lizzy line.

And he also just had one small request...

"Been stuck somewhere outside Paddington for close to 4 hours now," Blunt posted.

"Out of peanuts and wine. Can someone please contact @Dominos_UK⁩. This is an emergency."

Thanks to the power of social media, Domino's Pizza quickly responded to Blunt's request.

"Got a car packed with pizzas for you James," the official account replied. "Our boot is full, it's true," with a little nod to Blunt's hit song You're Beautiful.

To which Blunt informed them of just how many passengers were stuck on the tube alongside him.

"Great. There just over a thousand of us," he wrote.

Now that's a lot of people to feed and pizzas to make... and unsurprisingly Domino's didn't respond back after this.

Overhead electric cables in Ladbroke Grove, west London were damaged and caused the standstill, and this has since affected the Elizabeth line, Great Western Railway and Heathrow Express trains to and from Paddington station.

While commuters today can expect delays of up to 90 minutes as a result.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are so sorry for the difficult journeys passengers endured on our railway last night and we will be investigating how and why it happened.

“The knock-on effects from last night, mean operators will not be able to run a full service from Paddington today and passengers should check before they travel. Repairs are ongoing and we hope to have the railway fully open by the weekend.”

