James Blunt had a brutal comeback to a critic who said his music 'appeals to no one'

James Blunt is back on his Twitter A game – and this time, it's with a hilarious comeback to a harsh critic.

A radio host kickstarted a thread on all of the music he heard in 2023, along with his thoughts. His countdown included the likes of Drake, Rosalia, Rihanna and James Blunt.

"Back to Bedlam - James Blunt Who is this for?" he quipped, adding: "It’s too simple and safe for music fans, but too progressive (at the time) for an audience like minivan moms. It rides the middle and thus appeals to no one. Music itself isn’t terrible."

It didn't take long for the man himself to hit back.

"Appeals to no one, but was the biggest selling album of the decade," he said.

His response garnered a string of responses from fans and fellow celebrities.

"Spent my childhood listening to this album and still have it on repeat for most of my adulthood," one person wrote, while another added: "It's one of my favourite easy-listening albums, nothing wrong with it at all, the numbers sold would suggest that."

"Even I bought it," Labour MP Chris Bryant added, while TV host Rylan simply responded with a flexed arm emoji.

It comes after the star finally lifted the lid on the creepy meaning being his hit single 'You're Beautiful' – and sadly, it's not as romantic as you think.



During an appearance on The John Bishop Show last year, Blunt explained: "It's about me stalking somebody else's girlfriend on the underground while I'm high."

He jokingly added: "But people play it at their weddings, which is nice."

Meanwhile, on The Oprah Winfrey Show years back,he suggested the song was about his ex-girlfriend.

"It's kind of miserable. It was about seeing my ex-girlfriend on the Underground in London with her new man, who I didn't know existed," he said.

"She and I caught eyes and lived a lifetime in that moment, but didn't do anything about it and haven't seen each other since."

