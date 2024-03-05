James Blunt says anyone who chooses ‘You’re Beautiful’ as wedding song is ‘f**ked up’

James Blunt has said that anyone who chooses his track “You’re Beautiful” as their wedding song is “f**ked up”.

The singer-songwriter is well known for his self-deprecating humour and savage responses on social media that have seen him dubbed the “king of Twitter trolling”.

Aside from his social media antics, Blunt is probably best known for his 2005 hit single “You’re Beautiful” from his debut album Back to Bedlam.

On first listen, the song's lyrics make it sound like it would be the perfect choice to celebrate love. Blunt has revealed a hidden meaning behind the song that, in hindsight, makes the song a weird choice for a wedding.

Speaking to HuffPost, Blunt said: “Everyone goes, ‘Ah, he’s so romantic. I want ‘You’re Beautiful’ as my wedding song.’ These people are f**ked up.

“You get labelled with these things like, ‘Oh, James Blunt. Isn’t he just a soft romantic?’ Well, f**k that. No, I’m not. ‘You’re Beautiful’ is not this soft romantic f**king song.”

He revealed the more sinister subject matter that inspired the song, saying it’s actually about a man who is stalking a woman on the subway.

Blunt explained: “It’s about a guy who’s high as a f**king kite on drugs in the subway stalking someone else’s girlfriend when that guy is there in front of him, and he should be locked up or put in prison for being some kind of perv.”

The 50-year-old singer also revealed that while he’s lucky that fans have enjoyed the song so much over the years, it is also a bit tiring.

“It got a lot of airplay, and it doesn’t take much to work out that kind of thing. I love hamburgers, but if you give me a hamburger for every meal I’m gonna tire of it,” he explained.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings