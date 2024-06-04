James Corden praised by fellow passengers after nightmare flight

Passengers aboard a turbulent British Airways flight heading to the UK from Faro, Portugal, have praised fellow passenger James Corden.

It is believed that the flight circled for 45 minutes after struggling to gain altitude before staff announced an emergency landing.

One passenger Vanessa described the experience to the Metro: "It was something along the lines of, 'Gather your possessions as best you can, take off your shoes, and when you’re told to by the airplane staff, please adopt the brace position and when we land if you’re able, please find your nearest emergency exit and vacate the plane.'"

She claimed: "Basically, what had happened was the flaps on the airplane wing which are supposed to go down when you are in the air won’t go down, which meant that they wouldn’t be able to raise them on landing."

But attention soon turned to the celebrity passenger, who was praised for being "really nice" during the chaotic journey.

Vanessa said Corden spoke with passengers and let everybody take a selfie with him.

She even tried her luck in getting a behind-the-scenes scoop on the upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

"I made a joke and went, 'Oh if we’re all going to die. You could tell us how does the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special end?' and he went 'Do you really want to know' and I went 'Yeah.' He went, 'I can’t tell you,''" she told the publication.

Vanessa continued: "He was just really nice, he would have been well within his rights to sit and sulk in his seat like the rest of us would be doing but he didn’t."

It comes after the former Late Late Show host made headlines in 2022 for reportedly being rude to hospitality staff.

Corden said after his wife's meal came back to the table, wrong, the third time he "made a sarcastic, rude comment" in "the heat of the moment."

"It is a comment, I deeply regret. I understand the difficulties of being a server, I worked shifts at restaurants for years. I have such respect, and I value anyone, that does such a job," Corden said.

"The truth is I have, I made a rude comment," Corden said. "It was wrong, it was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server."

