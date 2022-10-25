An elephant in the room hung over The Late Late Show on Monday night as James Corden took a seat behind his desk.

Since Corden was called out for being rude and banned by Balthazar owner Keith McNally, the 44-year-old British late-night host has faced a mountain of online hate.

But it seems Corden was fully aware of his impact as he decided to address the controversy and issue an apology.

"When you make a mistake you gotta take responsibility," Corden said.

The Late Late host explained that while at the famous New York City restaurant a few weeks ago, his wife told the server she had a "serious food allergy" and was forced to send her food back upon realizing it had been cooked with the food.



According to McNally's initial Instagram post about Corden, his wife sent back her egg yolk omelette upon realizing it had egg white in it.



Corden said after his wife's meal came back to the table, wrong, the third time he "made a sarcastic, rude comment" in "the heat of the moment."

"It is a comment, I deeply regret. I understand the difficulties of being a server, I worked shifts at restaurants for years. I have such respect, and I value anyone, that does such a job," Corden said.

Corden explain that because he did not shout, scream, "get up out of my seat", or use derogatory language toward anyone, he did not feel he did anything wrong.

"The truth is I have, I made a rude comment," Corden said. "It was wrong, it was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server."

He went on to explain that given the opportunity he would apologize in person. Corden's apology comes just a few days after telling theNew York Timeshe felt he had not done anything wrong.

