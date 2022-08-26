Jamie Foxx has proved why he is the master of impersonations - with a great impression of former President Donald Trump.

Recently, Foxx linked up in a podcast with Snoop Dogg to talk about their upcoming movie “Day Shift” withRap Radar’s Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller.

In the podcast, Snoop told both podcast hosts about reconnecting with Michael “Harry-O” Harris, a businessman who funded the start of Death Row Records and was pardoned by Trump in 2021.

Harris was released from prison after serving more than 30 years for drug trafficking and attempted murder.

Snoop’s reference to the pardon immediately caused Foxx to speak in a nearly identical way to Trump.

“There’s a lot of great people on both sides,” Foxx said.

“Lots of great people on both sides. Harry-O, he’s a great person; he couldn’t vote for me at the time, now he can vote for me once he gets out.”

Foxx also didn’t hesitate to throw in some more of Trump’s seemingly favourite things to say, calling something “fake news.”

A clip from the podcast began making the rounds on social media, with many noting how eerily accurate the actor sounded like the former commander-in-chief.

One person on Twitter wrote: “That was so good it gave me PTSD.”

“Jamie on SNL playing Trump... after he changes his appearance to ditch the feds... make it happen!” another joked.

A third wrote: “Jamie Foxx [is] not only [an] awesome actor but also impressionist. If I had listened to this without you and the video, I swear it would be Trump talking.”

Check out other reactions below.

Foxx isn’t a stranger to impressions.

His 2004 performance as Ray Charles in the film Ray allowed him to take home the “Best Actor” award at the Oscars and “Best Actor in a Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy” at the Golden Globe Awards in 2005.

Behind-the-scenes footage from Universal Pictures also showed Foxx got Charles’ “blessing” to play the late singer in the film about his life and career.

MTV reported that the film was even enough to win over Kanye West, whose song “Gold Digger” used a sample from Charles’ “I Got A Woman” and an interpolation of the song by Foxx, in the event that the sample didn’t clear.

