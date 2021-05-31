Jay-Z couldn’t swim until his 40s and started lessons for the sweetest reason

Iconic rapper and mogul Jay-Z, who happened to pen the song "Oceans," had a seemingly interesting relationship with water, especially when it comes to aquatic sports.

But it's all changed since the birth of his eldest daughter Blue Ivy.

Countless memes of his dive into a pool have their place among funniest memes of all time.

Even 50 Cent, his old rival, jumped in on the wave, poking fun over Hov riding a jetski with a helmet, and he recently revealed he still couldn’t swim as he entered his 40s.

But becoming a parent can change your outlook on life, so when Blue was born in 2012, he faced his fears by learning to swim, as revealed in Lebron James and Maverick Carter's HBO Max series The Shop: Uninterrupted.

The episode also featured Bad Bunny record executive Paul Rivera and Nnemkadi "Nneka" Ogwumike, a WNBA player.

In season four, episode one of the show, Ogwumike, who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks, asked what it's like to be a girl dad in this day and age.

"What is it like for you guys? 'Cause my dad is a girl dad, I'm one of four daughters. As fathers with daughters, what is it like in this world now?" Ogwumike asked.

Hov responded, saying that it's "grounding" and "amazing" and prepared him for protector mode.

"I didn't learn how to swim until Blue was born," he said. "There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn't get her, I couldn't even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That's it. That was the beginning of our relationship."

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter smile during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers at Staples Center on March 08, 2020,in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

This is a candid response from Hov, who is generally quite private about the daily happenings in his life.

Although his swimming is still a work in progress, it's evident that he is dedicated to bettering himself so he can be the best father for his children.

Maybe next time when he decides to take a dip in the water, he can wow onlookers with a breaststroke.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have three children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 3.

